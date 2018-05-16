Tieza pursues cruise port project

THE Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) is inviting consultancy service providers to bid on conducting a feasibility study on building a cruise port facility and terminal in an area covered by Parañaque and Pasay cities.

This area “covers the bay area of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex, particularly the” part included in “the Tieza-CCP memorandum of agreement (MOA), and is extended to cover the bay area of Entertainment City in Parañaque,” Tieza said in a statement.

“This feasibility study is a” step toward the creation of a master plan of “the cruise port project on the identified feasible location and the detailed engineering design requirements,” it added.

The statement came seven months after Tieza partnered with the Department of Tourism (DoT) and CCP on having that study and master plan for the facility.

The partnership aims to promote the Philippines as a destination for international cruise ships.

The DoT designated Tieza to handle the construction and development of priority ports to harness the potential of cruise tourism in the country.