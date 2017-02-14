Tigasin Ronda Norte wheels off Thursday

The Tigasin Ronda Norte 600 (TRN600) ride for a cause of the Northern Cement Corporation fires off on Thursday at Metro­walk in Pasig City.

The event, which would run until Sunday, aims to promote road safety among cyclists and motorists alike while also helping the chosen charities of the participating teams.

After kicking off in the National Capital Region, the TRN600 will be making its first stop in Lingayen, Pangasinan to cap off their first leg before kicking off stage two that would end in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

The 214-kilometer first leg of the event toward Pangasinan’s capital is expected to test the resolve of the participating teams.

The second leg will test the stamina of the riders in a flat terrain for the next 163 kilometers leading up to the Ilocos region.

Cyclists will negotiate the 121-km ride from Candon to Currimao in the third leg. The final leg features a 600-km ride from Currimao to Pagudpud.

A total of four teams, composed of six to 10 members per squad, have confirmed their participation in the contest.

Northern Luzon-based teams Team Farinas Laoag and Pangasinan Multisports, Team ProEx and Team David Salon are the teams entered in the four-day event.