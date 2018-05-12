Tiger course on hold

The Cliffs at High Carolina was supposed to feature luxury homes and a high-end golf course designed by Tiger Woods.

But according to an article in the Asheville Citizen Times, the project has been put on hold and may never come to fruition.

The Cliffs Clubs Managing Partner David Sawyer told the newspaper the company does not have plans to commit additional funding into the project in Fairview, N.C., which was announced in 2007.

The property was expected to have about 1,000 luxury homes and the first Woods-designed American golf course.

Sawyer said the company instead is focusing its attention on projects at Walnut Cove in Arden, N.C., as well as Mountain Park and Keowee Springs in South Carolina.

“We get asked that question a lot by our members,” Sawyer told the Citizen Times. “We tell them (High Carolina) is sitting on the shelf right now and we’re focusing on our current communities and developments within our current communities.”

He added that the High Carolina site is a “beautiful property” and said he is “sure it will find its way to the development track eventually.”

The Cliffs at High Carolina was hit hard by the collapse of the real estate market in the late 2000s. In the same time period, Woods’ reputation took a hit and he took a hiatus from the game following an infidelity scandal, and has taken further breaks from the PGA Tour because of injuries, though he has returned to the tour this year.

Woods has turned his course design focus to efforts elsewhere including sites in Missouri, Mexico and Chicago.

TNS