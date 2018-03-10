Tiger eager for an Augusta scouting trip

TIGER Woods said he needs a scouting trip to the Augusta National Golf Club — if, for nothing else, to putt on bentgrass “for the first time in, literally, years,” he said on Wednesday during a news

conference at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion,hasn’t played at Augusta since 2015 because of his prolonged absence from the PGA Tour due to back issues. He tied for 17th and had middle rounds of 69-68.

He has ramped up his playing schedule because of the confidence he feels in his back since returning to competitive golf late last year. Woods will make his first appearance in this week’s Valspar Championship and is making his fourth start in seven weeks. He tied for 12th two weeks ago at the Honda Classic. “I want to go to Augusta early,” said Woods, who has committed to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at Bay Hill in Orlando. “I haven’t played it in a couple of years and I want to take a look. I know there’s been no changes as far as design but they’ve resurfaced some greens here and there and I want to see if those breaks match my book.” If Woods follows a normal routine, he will not play again after Bay Hill until the first round of the Masters on April 5.

TNS