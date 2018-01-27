Tiger reacts on the Twist Face

Tiger Woods was skeptical when he first took a look at Taylor Made’s new M3 and M4 drivers with the “Twist Face.”

“It was like, ‘this is crazy,’” Woods told pgatour.com in a recent interview on his club testing process. “It looks like a [Ruffles] potato chip, you know? It looked awful.”

Taylor Made claims the Twist Face enables players to hit driver shots off the toe or heel, and still keep the ball on the planet. Woods tends to agree at this point.

“In the playing position, you don’t even see it, it’s so subtle,” he said. “I would try and hit a couple shots off the heel because that’s where I always miss it. I like the Twist Face because I’m hitting that spot, that shot with a little bit more ‘oomph’ to it. It doesn’t quite bleed out like it used to do. So that to me is already promising, but I’ve still got to do a lot of testing on the range and then obviously bring it to the golf course and put a lot of work in on it.”

Juniors hit with the pros

The European PGA Tour has launched an interactive feature to some of its events this season: junior players are being allowed to hit tee shots along with the professionals — in competition.

One junior didn’t seem awed by his surroundings. Oscar Murphy, a 13-year-old from Northern Ireland, played the par-3 15th hole of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the first round of last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week with countryman Rory McIlroy, world No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, and eventual tournament winner Tommy Fleetwood.

Playing from the same spot as the pros (177 yards) Murphy knocked his shot onto the green with a 3-wood with a smooth, polished swing. The ball stopped about 20 feet from the hole — inside the tee shots of Johnson and Fleetwood.

Fair warning

Phil Mickelson missed the cut by four shots at La Quinta last week in his first start of 2018.

The last time he missed the cut in his first start was in 2009 at the Waste Management Open. He then went on to match his career high in victories with four.

