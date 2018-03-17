Tiger Woods’ ex-wife lists oceanfront mansion for $49.5 million

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golf great Tiger Woods, has listed her oceanfront mansion at Seminole Landing for $49.5 million.

The 26,000-square-foot house, located in an unincorporated area near North Palm Beach, hit the market Monday. Cris Condon of Sotehby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Nordegren in 2012 paid $12.25 million fora the 1.4-acre lot at 12520 Seminole Beach Road, according to property records. The house was built in 2014. The estate includes an elevator and a reflection pond, not to mention 11 bedrooms.

Nordegren’s neighbors include coal billionaire Chris Cline, who owns the two lots directly to the north, and real estate developer Al Hoffman, who owns the mansion just to the south.

TNS