Tiger Woods to play in PGA’s Genesis Open at Riviera

Tiger Woods has announced his intention to compete in the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club this month, an event last year he dropped out of late because of back issues that led to his fourth back surgery. He has not played in the Riviera event since 2006.

Woods’ TGR Live company manages the Genesis Open and proceeds from the event go to his Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods, who turned 42 on Dec. 30, made his pro debut as a 16 year old out of Cypress High in the Riviera event, then known as the Nissan Open, in 1992.

Woods also announced he would play in the Farmer’s Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego on Jan. 25, three weeks prior to the Genesis Open on Feb. 15-18. Woods has eight pro wins, including the 2008 U.S. Open, at Torrey Pines, the place in his career he has posted the most victories of his 79 PGA Tour wins and 14 majors.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” Woods said in a statement. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

Woods’ most recent competition was the 18-player Hero World Challenge in early December where he finished 8-under 280, tied for ninth. He had missed 10 months with back surgery and the recovery process. His last PGA Tour win was in August 2013 — a span of more than 50 months for someone who holds the PGA Tour record of winning 25.2 percent of all events he has played in during his career.

TNS