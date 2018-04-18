Tigers maul Falcons in UAAP men’s volleyball

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) outlasted Adamson University 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-11, to punch the last ticket to the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Arnold Bautista was impressive on both ends of the floor for the Tigers with 17 points and 13 digs. Jao Umandal took the scoring mantle for the Tigers with 21 points, while Jan Carodan and Manuel Medina added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Making its second straight semifinals appearance, UST will take on top-ranked National University in the semifinals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The other Final Four pits No. 2 Far Eastern University and defending champion Ateneo on Saturday also at the same Pasay venue.

By finishing in the top two, the Bulldogs and the Tamaraws need only to win once against their lower-ranked foes to arrange a best-of-three title showdown.

The Tigers, the second winningest team with 19 crowns, will not just be contented of making it to the Final Four.

“We will prepare for NU. Hopefully, we can give them a good fight. And we’re hoping to win against them,” said UST head coach Odjie Mamon.

JP Yude tallied 20 points, 14 excellent receptions and 10 digs, while libero Rence Melgar collected 21 digs and 18 excellent receptions in their swan song for Adamson University.

The Falcons also lost to the Tigers last Saturday that forced the playoff for the No. 4 spot.