Tight finish seen in PH Junior Am golf

The Philippine Junior Amateur Golf Championship kicks off a busy summer schedule for the sport’s future stars with a huge field gearing up for a fierce showdown in the event firing off on Tuesday at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Paolo Wong and Harmie Constantino headline the cast in their respective divisions with the former tipped to slug it out with the likes of Paolo Barro, Luis Castro, Carl Corpuz, David Guangko, Weiyu Gao, Miguel Ilas, Pierre Ticzon and Joaquin Velez among others.

Constantino, meanwhile, sets out to complete an unfinished business last year when she fell short of her title bid and lost to absentee Yuka Saso. But the many-time national team mainstay will still have her hands full this week with Nicole Abelar, Kayla Nocum, Sofia Legaspi, Junia Gabasa and Weifang Gao also vying in the event featuring the top and rising stars in the 17-and-under age group.

South Koreans Jang Yun Ji, Kang Da Yeon, Kim Seo Young and Baek So Wom are also expected to spoil the locals’ title drive in the four-day championship sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Spicing up the event, organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, are the Special Divisions for 18-years-old-and-above to be played over four rounds and 12-years-old-and-below set over 54 holes.

The top 40 players after 36 holes (boys) will advance to the final two rounds while the top 20 in the girls’ division will qualify for the last two rounds.

Others vying in the boys’ division are Cedric Aunzo, Perry Bucay, Santino Diokno, Joaquin Gomez, Liam Harvey, Miguel Ilas, Riggs Illescas, Francis Lanuza, Juan Laurel, James Luguban, Jermaine Melosantos, Masaichi Otake, Sean Ramos, Kristoff Soliven, siblings Delfin and Bernard Trinos and Japanese Gettykane Nakamura.