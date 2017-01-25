Tight security up for Chinese New Year

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has ordered the Manila Police District (MPD) to maintain its heightened alert status for the two-day celebration of Chinese New Year this weekend. Estrada on Wednesday said he wants the occasion to be as peaceful and orderly as possible, adding he trusts MPD director and Chief Supt. Joel Coronel to secure events during the celebration, especially the countdown and parade in Binondo district. The New Year’s Eve countdown will be held on January 27 at the San Lorenzo Ruiz Plaza in front of Binondo Church starting at 5 p.m. and the area will be secured as early as lunchtime. The New Year Unity Parade will start at 4 p.m. the next day, January 28, with some roads for the parade route to be closed. Coronel said about 20,000 to 30,000 people will join the parade and close to 7,000 to 10,000 people will converge at the Plaza San Ruiz for the countdown.