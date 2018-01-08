Tighten your belts, folks!

TRADE Secretary Ramon Lopez seems to be living in another world. He is unaware that prices of basic commodities have gone up long before the administration shoved the new tax reform package down our throats, and are still rising after the January 1 effective date of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Lopez allayed fears that higher excise tax on fuel products would increase the prices of prime commodities.

“Dapat ‘wag mangamba ang ating mamimili na magtataas anlahat,” Lopez was quoted as telling a press conference in Taguig last Thursday. “There should be a minimal, if at all, no change, on suggested retail prices dahilnapakaliit ng tamanito.”

Hello, Sir! Please wake up. You seem to be clueless on what’s going on under your nose. Put on some casual clothes and drive to the public markets and supermarkets to check on prices. Compare the prevailing prices with your suggested retail prices (SRP). And, please, go market-hopping without a coterie of bodyguards so you’d get a real feel of what’s happening. Maybe you can do this with Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol, under whose watch the prices of vegetables and fruits belong.

In public markets, ask vendors why prices of commodities have gone high. You may find out various reasons, but the usual answer you may get is that they get their deliveries at higher prices.

In the wet markets, prices per bundle (tali) or pile (tumpok) may have remained the same but the quantity has been reduced by half.

In grocery stores and supermarkets, sales clerks often don’t have answers to questions about increased prices. Many are selling their old stocks at higher prices, but you can’t expect them to admit that. But there must be a way for DTI to find out.

While doing the rounds, Mr. Secretary, you might also monitor compliance with the price tag law.

I doubt if you will hear that they raised prices because of the higher excise tax on fuel products. Well, I concede that you may be correct in saying that price increases on prime commodities would be minimal, if any, due to the higher excise tax on fuel. But prices have gone up even when lawmakers were still talking about the tax reforms, and the traders keep jacking up prices that the already burdened consumers have to bear.

Press statements and press releases won’t ease the burden of high prices for consumers. Make sure that your appeals to businesses to keep prices reasonable are heeded. Please tell them to moderate their greed!

Lopez said the DTI has estimated that the effect of the higher excise tax on petroleum products on the total production costs of manufacturers is only 0.4 percent, citing that manufacturers spend less than 5 percent of the cost to transport their products.

Under the new tax reform law, Republic Act 10963, diesel gets an excise tax of P2.50 per liter from zero, while the excise tax on gasoline rises to P7 from P4.35 in the first year of implementation. The excise tax on diesel will go up to P6 per liter by 2020, and on gasoline to P10.

Because of the minimal effect on production cost, Lopez said manufacturers may not even adjust their SRPs, so groceries are not supposed to raise their retail prices.

Lend credence to your statements, Mr. Secretary. Please do the rounds incognito, and deploy price monitors to make sure that groceries, supermarkets, and public markets follow. Assure us that we can count on your words.

Don’t just wait for complaints to be filed with your office because ordinary consumers don’t have much time to spare to go through the rigors of filing formal complaints.

We all know that the single act of Congress to raise taxes creates a dominoeffect on consumer prices. Not only that, utility companies have already announced rate adjustments.

Transport groups are firming up petitions for fare rate increases by almost half of the current rates.

Ride-hailing company Grab has asked the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a five-percent fare increase, from P10 to P14 per kilometer traveled to P11 to P15. The company has also sought to increase its P2 per minute charge to P2.10 per minute.

A labor group has stated that it will file a petition for a wage increase if there is an extraordinary increase in prices of basic commodities such as rice, fish and vegetables, and if there is an excessive surge in the cost of services such as transport fares, tuition fees, electricity and water rates.

Any wage increase is yet another situation that businesses take advantage of to raise prices of commodities. We are indeed in a never-ending race for price adjustments.

Don’t get hoodwinked by the hype that you will have a higher take-home pay starting this month owing to the higher income tax exemptions. As I have said in my previous pieces about this, the additional amount is easily eaten up by price increases. Yet, basic services are consistently deteriorating.

Maybe those who are in positions of power or have much easymoney to burn don’t feel what ordinary workers have to endure to hurdle everyday challenges.

I just hope to see government tightening its spending to make sure that every centavo in tax money is spent judiciously. I wish that President Duterte does not engage in double talk in his campaign against corruption in the bureaucracy. If he can fire his appointees for unnecessary foreign travels, then he should also limit the size of his entourages duringhis foreign trips by excluding junketeers.

Scrimping on travel and unnecessary spending like hiring incompetents is an important element of good governance.