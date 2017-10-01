Tighter cargo watch set to meet BoC target

BUREAU of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has issued marching orders meant to achieve the agency’s P468 billion collection target for 2017.

“Intensify our daily collection efforts with the end view of meeting our revenue target for calendar year 2017,” Lapena said in a memorandum addressed to all district and deputy collectors, importers and brokers.

The Customs chief ordered the proper collection of duties and taxes and the proper valuation of shipments as specified by Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016 and related existing rules and regulations.

“Thoroughly scrutinize and be vigilant in the examination of documents submitted including but not limited to bills of lading, sales invoices, packing lists and others presented in the determination of value to ensure that declarations are supported by authentic and genuine contracts and documents,” he said.

Lapeña reminded port collectors to exercise vigilance and caution in examining certificates of origin (CO) and to devise a system for an effective and expeditious action and verification of such certificates.

At the same time, he warned brokers and importers against submission of fake or falsified documents, which was the common practice in the past, saying anyone caught would be prosecuted.

Lapeña said submission of falsified documents is a violation of Articles 171 and 172 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 1401 of the CMTA.

As of September, the bureau’s total collection stood at P261.81 billion.

The BoC needs to collect an additional P206 billion or P50.1 billion from September to end-December to meet its assigned target of P468 billion.

Meanwhile, agents of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and Enforcement and Security Services (ESS) arrested over the weekend a male employee of the Manila International Container Port (MICP) and two cohorts for alleged corruption.

Lapeña identified the suspects as MICP Security Guard 2 Allan Pangkalinawan, who is assigned to the Pier Inspection Division and his cohorts Bryan John Cruz and Efren Jaramillo Jr., who are not Customs employees.

ESS Director Yogi Ruiz said the suspect was paying Cruz and Jaramillo P2,000 per day to guard containers.

A video showing the two suspects assisting the guard in releasing shipments was taken by the agents as proof of the trio’s activity.

Lapeña also directed the CIIS to investigate the incident.

“We will build a strong case against them. For now, Pangkalinawan will be relieved from office. [We cannot yet detemined where he gets] P2,000 [that he pays his cohorts daily]. If found guilty of illegal acts, he will be removed from the service,” he said.