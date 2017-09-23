Tigresses, Lady Archers advance

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas moved to solo second following a 73-67 conquest of Far Eastern University on Saturday in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jem Angeles fired 21 points, Anjel Anies had 18 markers while Sai Larosa came through with a double-double effort of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigresses.

Improving its record to 3-1, UST stayed within range of defending champion National University, which is undefeated in three contests.

The Tigresses rebounded from last Wednesday’s 65-95 beatdown from the hands of the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Tamaraws, who were led by Valerie Mamaril with 21 markers, fell at 2-2.

Charmaine Torres and Marga Dagdagan teamed up for 33 points as De La Salle entered into the win column after opening the season at 0-3 with a 76-64 tripping of University of the Philippines.

The Lady Maroons remained winless in four starts.