Tigresses maul Tams in UAAP table tennis

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses dispatched second seed Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 3-2, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s table tennis tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Lady Tamaraw Rose Jean Fadol cruised past Maria Niña Nacasabog, 4-11, 4-11, 10-12.

Shamiela Pineda sustained the winning momentum to give FEU a 20 lead after finishing off Rizza Mae Darlucio in four sets, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11.

The duo of Tigresses Katrina Tempiatura and Rachel Parba snatched the lone doubles match from Josephine Talay and Jasmine Jaro, 11-7, 11-5, 11-5.

“Our game plan is really on the edge of the line up. We’re trying to motivate the third (singles) player (Kate Louie) Encarnacion to win the game and we’ll make it to (Danica Marielle) Alburo. Finally, our plan progressed,” said UST head coach Lori Wadjad.

Encarnacion tied the score at two-all after surviving Reigean Mae Gabutin in a five-set thriller, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7.

“The first set was really hers. What happened is that she rushed and her temper prevailed again. So I called for a time out to break her temper for her not to get nervous. It so happened, maybe it’s God’s will, she cooled down and got her groove that made her win the match,” Wadjad said of Encarnacion.

UST’s Alburo then swept Irish Mae Escobido in the tightly contested last singles match, 12-10, 12-10, 15-13.

The UST Tigresses erased the twice-to-beat advantage of the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 3-1, with Nacasa­bog, Tempiatura and Parba, and Encarnacion defeating their foes.

In the men’s semifinals, the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers eliminated second seed National University (NU) Bulldogs from title contention.

Defending champions Green Archers survived the Bulldogs after posting identical 3-2 victory in both of their matches.

From the sixth spot, the La Salle Green Archers crawled their way up to the finals and will face last season’s runner up and the current top seed team UST Growling Tigers, while the Tigresses will battle two-peat champions Lady Archers at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the same venue.