Tigresses score 10th win in UAAP women’s basketball

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas overpowered University of the Philippines, 78-63, to regain solo second on Sunday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Bets Peñaflor came through with 15 points and nine rebounds in her return from one-game suspension as the Tigresses rose to 10-2.

With the win, UST moved half-a-game ahead of third-running University of the East (9-2) in the race for the coveted twice-to-beat semifinals incentive.

Later, Adamson University, behind Nathalia Prado’s 21-point, 19-rebound outing, downed De La Salle, 67-60.

The victory further boosted the Lady Falcons bid to make it to the next round.

Now at 5-7, Adamson University is only trailing Far Eastern University (5-6) in the race for the last semifinals berth.

The Lady Archers, who drew 28 points from Khate Castillo on a 8-of-22 shooting from the three-point area, absorbed their ninth loss in 11 contests.

The Lady Maroons, meanwhile, fell at 0-11