Tigresses seek semis playoff vs Maroons

University of Santo Tomas hope to ride the momentum of its unbeaten run marked by two reversals as it shoots for a fourth straight win and at least a playoff for a semifinal berth against University of the Philippines (UP) in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tigresses swept their first three games, including a four-set win over Open Conference runner-up Air Force and another four-setter over an import-backed BaliPure side on Saturday, putting the team with a gritty all-Filipino crew closer to a semifinal stint in the season-ending conference of the league sponsored by Shakey’s.

EJ Laure continued to dish out top form and unleashed a superb 23-hit game as the Tigresses bucked the 25-point effort of American Kathy Morrell to subdue the BaliPure Water Defenders, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-13, and regain the solo lead.

Carla Sandoval backed her up with 12 hits while Pam Lastimosa, slowly getting back into the groove after a long layoff due to injure, fired 11 points and top blocker Marivic Meneses added 10 hits, including four blocks.

The victory firmed up UST’s bid in the short tournament backed by Mikasa as official ball and Accel as official outfitter with the Tigresses expecting a tougher challenge from the Lady Maroons, who bounced back from a straight-set setback to the Customs Transformers with a sweep of winless Coast Guard.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

UP coach Jerry Yee will again bank on his talented crew of Diana Carlos, Nicole Tiamzon Kathy Bersola, Justine Dorog and Marian Buitre with Rose Mary Cailing hoping to settle down and provide the plays for the team’s top spikers.

Pocari Sweat, meanwhile, tries to recover from its tough five-set loss to Air Force last Wednesday as it faces Coast Guard at 4 p.m.