Tile Masters down Hawkeyes, force deciding Game 3

Racal Ceramica sustained its aggressive start to beat Cignal-San Beda, 100-90, in Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Apirants’ Cup on Monday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Rey Nambatac led the Tile Masters with 24 points and four rebounds to even the series 1-1 and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

Jackson Corpuz had a double-double performance with 20 markers and 11 boards while Kent Salado chipped in 15 points for Racal.

“It takes a lot of collective effort in my team to make the win an entire reality. San Beda can make a comeback anytime in the game so we just have to be ready all the time,” said Tile Masters head coach Jerry Codiñera.

Racal was off to a hot start, leading by as much as 19 points, 57-38, entering the break.

The Hawkeyes threatened at 62-67 as Jayson Perkins hit nine straight points, four minutes into play in the third period.

But Racal regrouped and Corpuz and Salado combined for 13 points to push their lead back to 81-69 and the Tile Masters were never seriously threatened from then on.

“San Beda is like a typhoon. We should be ready anytime when they came in,” added Codinera.

Conference Most Valuable Player Bolick netted 18 points, 10 boards, and five assists while Pamboy Raymundo and Perkins netted 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Cignal.

The Do-or-die Game 3 is set on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.