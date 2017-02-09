Tile Masters survive Wangs to keep top spot

Racal Ceramica kept its unblemished record intact after demolishing Wangs Basketball, 89-84, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jackson Corpuz paced the Tile Masters with 18 points, 14 rebounds and one assists, to lead his team to fourth straight win.

Kent Salado chipped in 14 markers, 10 came in the fourth quarter, for Racal.

Sydney Onwubere had 10 points, two assists and six boards while Rey Nambatac and Allan Mangahas combined for 17 points for the Tile Masters.

Salado shattered the deadlock with a drive, 68-66, but Wang’s Allen Enriquez quickly retaliated with an easy basket to tie the game at 68 with eight minutes to play.

Salado fired seven straight points for Racal to take an 83-78 lead with 2:52 remaining.

John Tayongtong cut the lead to three, 82-85, for Wangs but charities from Sydney Onwubere and Thomas Torres sealed the victory for the Tile Masters.

“I told my players not to take them (Wangs) for granted and we really had hard time facing them,” said Racal coach Jerry Codinera.

Rey Publico posted 16 points and six boards while Marlon Gomez and Cederick Labingisa had 14 and 10 points for Wangs, respectively.

In the second game, Cafe France Bakers overpowered Jose Rizal University, 75-57, to share the second spot with Tanduay Rhum Masters.

Rodrigue Ebondo had 21 points while Paul Desiderio chipped in 12 markers for Cafe France.

Jerad Bautista and Abdouladif Poutouochi led JRU with 13 and 12 points, respectively. JRU dropped to fourth spot with 2-2 win-loss card.

First Game

RACAL 89 – Corpuz 18, Salado 14, Onwubere 10, Nambatac 9, Mangahas 8, Dagangon 6, Cabrera 5, Gabayni 5, Torres 5, Gabawan 3, Terso 3, Flores 2, Gumaru 1, Apreku 0.

WANGS 84 – Publico 16, M. Gomez 14, Tambeling 13, Labing-isa 10, Brana 8, Enriquez 6, Salcedo 6, Tayongtong 5, Montuano 3, Regalado 2, C. Gomez 1, Juruena 0, King 0.

Quarter scores: 21-13, 43-43, 66-64, 89-84.

Second Game

CAFE FRANCE 75 – Ebondo 21, Desiderio 13, Casino 7, Calisaan 6, Gabriel 5, Jeruta 5, Veron 5, Faundo 4, Arim 3, Manlangit 2, Wamar 2, Aquino 0, Guinitaran 0.

JRU 57 – Bautista 13, Poutouochi 12, Pontejos 11, Grospe 9, Teodoro 4, Bordon 3, Lasquety 2, Santos 2, Sawat 1, Estrella 0, Lopez 0, Mate 0.

Quarterscores: 16-19, 38-36, 55-45, 75-57.