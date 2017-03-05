Till death do us part

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd on Thursday visited Sen. Leila de Lima, his partymate and former Justice secretary, at her detention cell at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame. No, I don’t think that they whispered to each other “I told you so.”

* * *

While doctors are trying to save lives, lawmakers are trying to end them.

* * *

House OKs death penalty bill on second reading. It must be a lot easier to write than read.

I am against death penalty for two reasons:

1. To give a chance for prisoners to repent and reform.

2. Death is too easy. Let them suffer looking at the calendar daily and die inside a cell. And for them, that is hell enough.

* * *

Death penalty or life imprisonment are both useless as long as justice can be bought and poverty remains.

* * *

The Netherlands is closing down its prisons lately due to dwindling crime rate in the last five years. Crime rate goes up and down in a country and certainly, prisons are not its cause. Imprisonment is just a physical and temporary act to segregate criminals from the mainstream society. Reasons? Jobs are readily available when they get out and companies hire them without biases. Another is that judges impose lesser prison terms. Unbelievable is that they have to “import” inmates from congested jails in Norway to fill up the vacant spaces. The irony is that in Holland, most prohibited drugs like marijuana and prostitution are allowed and even licensed.

The conditions of the cells usually define the concept of detention as one of rehabilitation or one of punishment. The results could vary. After pardon or liberty, either they come out reformed or transformed into “go-crazy” hardened criminals motivated to exact vengeance to a cruel society.

* * *

The faithful are up in arms against death penalty as they believe that only “The One” up there determines when a heartbeat should stop. The tricky part is the relationship between “man-made-laws” and the “Ten Commandments” that almost espouses the prevention of the same offenses.

* * *

Church warning: Prelates to unmask pro-death solons, make them liable. We heard this threat during the debates on Reproductive Health bill and we know who lost. The color-coded administration that they are supporting now emerged as the victors and not them.

* * *

The Senate minority now has six members – Drilon, Aquino, De Lima, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Antonio Trillanes 4th.

The political color swatch finally updated.

* * *

De Lima, who is charged with facilitating drug trades in jail, says “Duterte will pay the price for drugs killings.” As someone said in the past – “She is still alive isn’t she?”

* * *

De Lima continues with her daily attacks on President Duterte through handwritten letters she sends to the media, probably done through her smart mobile phone or through her staff. She should be reminded that she issued the gag order on former President GMA when she was DOJ secretary. Our guess is that she missed the sub judice rule when she was taking up law.

* * *

SWS: China, Russia trust turns positive, US down from 66 to 59. Respondents also maintained their favorable views on two other close Philippine strategic partners, Australia and Japan. Will climate change in foreign policy affect national security? Is President Donald Trump coming to rescue Uncle Sam’s deteriorating image? I don’t think so as Mr. Donald is having a handful with his own foreign policy in his home court.

* * *

Duterte tells Reds: We can’t talk peace if you have hate. One of the soldiers was shot 73 times amid a ceasefire. We hope to see CPP/NDF officials “red in their faces.”

* * *

News: Rights groups decry ‘degrading’ Cebu jail strip search, urge sanctions.

Really? Please read further.

The jail warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center has been sacked after various contraband were discovered in a raid conducted Tuesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said anti-narcotics operatives seized 80 cellphones, 19 medium sachets of shabu, one laptop, two DVD recorders, 60 deadly weapons and P91,000 in cash.

– The famous “Dancing Inmates” discovered to be badly choreographed.

* * *

Alam ba News?

LG is a South Korean company that manufactures mobile phones, as well as other devices such as televisions and home appliances. LG originally stood for “Lucky Goldstar,” but is now promoted as meaning “Life’s Good” in the company’s marketing campaigns.

* * *

The meaning of the Korean hanja word Samsung is “tristar” or “three stars.” The word “three” represents something “big, numerous and powerful.”

The name “Hyundai” comes from the Korean word (hanja form), which means “modernity.”

* * *

The word Kia has origins in the Chinese language with the first syllable Ki meaning to arise or come up out of. The second part of the word, a referes to Asia. Kia means to rise or come up out of Asia.

* * *

Why Koreans Use Metal Chopsticks:

The theory on the origin of metal chopsticks is that during the Baekje (18 B.C.- 660 A.D.) Period the royal family used silver chopsticks to detect poison in their food. Their enemies’ plot would be ruined since silver changes color when it comes into contact with a poisonous chemical. It is believed that commoners took after the king and adopted steel chopsticks.

* * *

There’s a rumor that popular humorist Joey De Leon is planning to invite Warren Beatty and Steve Harvey to a new series of “WoW! Mali!” Unless they both agree to do a remake of “Harvey and Clyde.”

* * *

DU30: I will order every police precinct commander all over the country to give Catholic priests lists of drug personalities in the hope they could convince them to mend their ways.

“All the priests have to do is to convince the guys. Go around and find out who are connected with drugs. I know you can do it. You have plenty of money from your collection,” he added.

– Priests as “drugbusters?” Maybe worth trying. Salary should be tax exempt as before.

Good work, Good deeds and Good faith to all.