Tillerson heads back to deal with Gulf crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States will again try to resolve a Gulf crisis that Washington has alternatively fueled or tried to soothe, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads back to the region. The top US diplomat did not himself hold out much hope of an immediate breakthrough in the stand-off between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but the trip may clarify the issues at stake. “I do not have a lot of expectations for it being resolved anytime soon,” Tillerson admitted on Thursday (Friday in Manila), in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency. “There seems to be a real unwillingness on the part of some of the parties to want to engage.” Nevertheless, President Donald Trump’s chief envoy is to leave Washington this weekend for Saudi Arabia and from there head on to Qatar, to talk through a breakdown in ties. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic relations with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran. The sides have been at an impasse since then, despite efforts by Kuwait—and a previous unsuccessful trip by Tillerson in July—to mediate the crisis.

AFP