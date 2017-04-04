Tillerson to make first UN visit for meeting on NKorea

UNITED NATIONS, United States: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make his first visit to the United Nations later this month to chair a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea. The April 28 meeting on non-proliferation and North Korea will be “timely” following a US-China summit this week, US Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters on Monday (Tuesday in Manila). The United States holds the presidency of the Security Council in April, giving President Donald Trump’s administration an opportunity to showcase its foreign policy priorities. Trump will hold his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida this week, with North Korea shaping up as a key priority for the US administration. Washington has complained loudly that China is not taking action to rein in North Korea, which last year carried out two nuclear tests and more than 20 ballistic missile tests.