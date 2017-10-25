Tillerson starts talks in India dominated by China

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday started talks with Indian leaders expected to highlight the strong alliance between the two nations, with both anxious to counter China’s growing influence. Tillerson arrived from Pakistan where he was given a low-key reception after US complaints about Islamabad backing Taliban militants on its soil. In New Delhi, Tillerson was to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. He started the day by meeting national security adviser Ajit Doval. Support for efforts to bolster the Afghan government, China’s influence and other Asian security issues were expected to dominate talks in New Delhi, officials said.

AFP