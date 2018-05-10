Tim Ho Wan added to Jollibee portfolio

Fastfood giant invests P1.74B in master franchise holder

Homegrown Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is adding a Michelin-starred brand to its portfolio via a P1.74-billion investment in Singaporean private equity fund Titan Dining LP.

The S$45-million infusion by wholly-owned unit Jollibee Worldwide Pte Ltd. will give the Philippine fastfood giant a 45-percent stake in Titan, which has executed a binding agreement to acquire the Asia-Pacific master franchise of the Tim Ho Wan brand.

“This investment gives JFC the opportunity to have a significant interest in the Tim Ho Wan franchise in the long term and will bring very healthy financial returns to JFC,” Jollibee Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

The announcement came as Jollibee also detailed financial results for the first quarter, reporting a 17.3 percent increase in net income to P1.799 billion in the back of a 19.3 percent rise in sales to P45.979 billion.

The company’s shares closed 1.80 percent or P5 higher on Tuesday at P280 per.

Tim Ho Wan is a Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant chain that opened in 2009 in Hong Kong. The original Mongkok location was awarded a star by the Michelin Guide in 2010 and three other Hong Kong branches also received the distinction in 2015.

The chain has since expanded overseas, with its first Philippine store opening in 2014.

Titan’s prospective rights cover Tim Ho Wan Pte Ltd. and affiliate Dim Sum Pte Ltd., which owns and operates Tim Ho Wan restaurants in Singapore.

Jollibee said the investment would allow its representatives to sit in the investment committee of Titan, which “may eventually add other brands … to its portfolio with the objective to grow strong Asia Pacific food service brands across multiple geographies and markets…”.

It added that the deal represented an opportunity to “acquire a substantial ownership in Tim Ho Wan’s master franchise in the Asia Pacific region when the term of the fund ends in seven years…”

“To prepare for this eventuality, JFC will operate as a franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai,” the company said.

Jollibee, which made its name via the Jollibee fried chicken and hamburger chain that started in the late ‘70s, has since added fast food brands such as Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal and Burger King to its roster.

It recently completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in US hamburger chain Smashburger.

The Titan deal, Jollibee said, would give it another Chinese brand in addition to Chowking, which has 577 stores worldwide; Yonghe King, a Taiwanese food-inspired restaurant chain in China; and Hong Zhuang Yuan, a full-service restaurant chain in Beijing.