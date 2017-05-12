Tim Pavino is a proud Gary V. fan

“The Voice of the Philippines” alumnus Tim Pavino said was surprised when he first received an email from Gary Valenciano’s office, saying the singer had handpicked him to be part of “Gary V. Presents.”

That was two years ago and the concert—a concept show where the OPM icon shares the stage with deserving newcomers—became such a success that it even turned into a live series.

Recalling that fateful day, Tim said his initial reaction was, “Why me?” and didn’t reply to the email right away. Instead, he called up his mom who was in Seattle and told her about it.

“We didn’t talk for a while. We just cried,” the singer related with a laugh during this one-on-one interview with The Roving Eye. Apparently, he had long admired Gary V. when his mom produced a concert for the singer and Cecile Azarcon. It was his first time to see a male Filipino artist and he was star struck.

“I dreamt of doing a duet with him ever since, even something impromptu like what happened during his thanksgiving event for the media last week. Each time I’d see him, I’d tell him that I’d like to have that chance to perform with him and he’d always say, ‘Someday, one day.’ And it did happen,” Tim enthused.

But before he actually joined the select roster for Gary V. Presents, he was pressured over the thought of leveling up to the famous singer’s musicality.

“It was an such honor to be given the opportunity, and I greatly accepted it because I knew that even if I was scared to do because it’s Sir Gary, I knew that I would become not just a better singer, performer but a better person. I know his advocacy. It is not just about music but he sings to touch hearts, change minds, and to uplift. I think that’s what his music is all about. For me he does it this best, and I am very fortunate to share the stage with him.”

Asked to describe the experience of working with the Philippines’ Total Performer, Tim replied, “Wow! Siyempre naman I can’t move as fast as he can, and I try to keep up naman sa dance. When he shoots his energy at you, it’s really up to if you can give it back.”

Tim added, “I’ve seen people who would perform with him in my group who were intimidated at first but eventually he’s the one who builds the friendship with you.”

The Season Finale of Gary V. Presents will have its last three shows tonight, and on April 19 and 20 at The Theatre At Solaire, directed by Paolo Valenciano, with Mon Faustino as musical director. Tim will also be part of a show with Lea Salonga and singers from the Brigham Young University on May 16 at the Meralco Theater for the benefit of Caritas Manila.

***

Roxanne Barcelo feels blessed that her career is looking up again. She is part of the ABS-CBN series “Wildflower” where she plays the villain Natalie to lead star Maja Salvador. Her confrontation and fight scenes with Maja have in fact gone viral.

She is also doing two movies: “The Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids,” where she plays an aswang slayer; and the second, the international movie “Way of the Cross,” where she is cast as the female lead Maria, a church volunteer worker.

“The role of Maria is very challenging because the character undergoes many twists and turns. I think this year I’ve been able to play characters that I have never had before. Way of the Cross was particularly challenging because this is an international movie, and our director Gorio Vicuna is amazing.”

Produced by Kaizen Studios, Way of the Cross is poised to join several international film festivals and will also have a local screening in Manila.