TIME AFTER TIME

Montblanc Time Walker Collection

Continuing the motor racing theme, the new Montblanc Time Walker Chronograph Automatic is rooted in the world of racing with details that recall the golden years of motoring. The vintage car codes are visible throughout the watch, starting with the 43mm stainless steel case that has been satinated for an automotive look and better resistance to scratches.

Advertisements

Montblanc is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams Manila and Resorts World Manila.