Thursday, October 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»TIME AFTER TIME

    TIME AFTER TIME

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Montblanc Time Walker Collection
    Continuing the motor racing theme, the new Montblanc Time Walker Chronograph Automatic is rooted in the world of racing with details that recall the golden years of motoring. The vintage car codes are visible throughout the watch, starting with the 43mm stainless steel case that has been satinated for an automotive look and better resistance to scratches.

    Advertisements

    Montblanc is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams Manila and Resorts World Manila.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.