TIME TO DIVE AND DRIVE

Tudor

Since the presentation in 1970 of its first chronograph, the Prince Oysterdate Chronograph, TUDOR has produced watches closely tied to motorsports. It has also constantly been improving its professional divers’ watches. The new hybrid Heritage Black Bay Chrono chronograph dares to combine the aquatic heritage represented by the Black Bay family with the chronograph. The bracelet of the Heritage Black Bay Chrono is inspired by the folding riveted bracelets of the TUDOR watches of the 1950s and 1960s. It is also available with a fabric strap, one of the signatures of the Heritage line, woven by a 150-year-old family firm from St-Etienne, France.

TUDOR is available at Lucerne jewelers at Glorietta 4 and Shangri-La Plaza among others. Refer to www.tudorwatch.com for other official retailers.