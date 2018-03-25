Time for football to take the spotlight

Tomorrow, March 27, 2018, The Philippine National Men’s Team, more popularly known as The Azkals, will face a daunting task of going head-on against Tajikistan, for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match, to be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Tajikistan is currently ranked 124th in the latest rankings of FIFA, while we are currently ranked 122nd.

As the Team Manager of Azkals, Dan Palami says, “This is an important match for the country, and the cards are not exactly stacked against us. We are currently on top of the table of Group F with 9 points. We win or we draw, we will move forward and the country will be part of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time.”

The team was tested though last March 22, as they faced Fiji, in an international friendly, wherein we scored 3-2 in our favor. But Palami, in an interview, said, “A win is a win, but, I think we should have won more convincingly. But it allowed us to see the things that we have to do in preparation for the more important game on Tuesday.”

At half-time last Thursday, Azkals kept a clean sheet, with Team Captain Phil Younghusband, finding the back of the net on the 29th minute on a penalty kick, and making his 49th international cap for the country.

At half-time, Coach Dooley made substitutions, including the goalkeeper, cutting short Fil-Danish goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard’s debut in the national team, who is currently with Bangkok United, and subbing in his place, Nick O’ Donnell.

Two more impressive goals by the Azkals came in courtesy of Minegishi and Ingreso on the 51st and 61st minute. However, Fiji recovered and was able to convert 2 goals on the 74th and 80th minute.

The game against Fiji served as a test, and hopefully, we still have time to correct our mistakes for tomorrow’s Asian Cup qualifier match.

But what’s noteworthy is that some of our national team players are making quite a name for themselves in their international clubs. We have Neil Etheridge, who arrived just in time for the Tajikistan match, and is currently called Cardiff City’s poster boy. If you base it on Etheridge’s Instagram post, he has most likely kept at least 16 clean sheet for his club, which is an amazing feat by any measure. And once Cardiff City gets a promotion to the English Premiere League (EPL), this will make Etheridge the first South East Asian to play in the EPL. According to Fox Sports Asia, “There have been other Thai players who came close to making Premiere League debuts when they joined Thaksin Shinawatra’s Manchester City in 2007 but barely got a sniff at the starting XI.”

We also have Ian Ramsay who is currently with Felda United and Misagh Bahadoran, who is currently with Perak FA, both Malaysian clubs. In a recent feature with Fox Sports Asia’s Andrew Whitelaw, Misagh Bahadoran, who formerly starred in Global Cebu FC, was called a “big star,” specially after his feature recently shown on Fox Sports Asia.

Filipino-Japanese player Daisuke Sato is also currently with a Romanian club, who like Etheridge, and Javi Patino, will see action in time for March 27, and when asked about his experience in playing for a European club, Sato says, “So far, so good, I am enjoying, playing good and playing well.”

Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami says, “We should also be proud of our national team players who are doing well internationally in their various clubs. Such as Neil Etheridge, currently with Cardiff City, and all other previous PFL club players, who are doing well and are now playing for neighboring Asian countries, such as Ian Ramsay, who is currently with Felda United and Misagh Bahadoran, who is with Perak FA…And maybe this is the only way that the country or the youth can see, that aspiring for an international football career is not that impossible.”

A couple of years ago, can you imagine having our national team players star and be given recognition internationally?

One wonders why football is still not given the recognition it deserves in this country. It is still a basketball mad country after all. And I’ve personally witnessed those who watch football for the first time and end up comparing it to basketball, and the first thing they say is that, “Why is it low scoring, unlike basketball?”, or “What’s so exciting about a draw?”

Then you wonder, as one of the few societies that isn’t inclined to football, is it our over-all need for instant gratification? You see the double digits of the scoreboard as a measure of gratification. That’s a long shot. But it is a clear indication of a groupthink, of a group mindset, which calls for a bit of rethinking.

Nevertheless, it is time for football to shine. It is time to give it a chance.

The Azkals – Tajikistan match takes place on Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

You may email the author at: char_cruz@yahoo.com