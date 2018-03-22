TIME FOR TEA

Crimson Hotel

Who run the world? Girls. And Crimson Hotel is letting them enjoy their month with its “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Buffet Promo. Ladies can enjoy a special buffet for P999 this March and feast on a healthy spread of salmon, quinoa, roasted veggies, chicken and much more! If you prefer something lighter, relax with tea fit for a queen. Crimson Hotel’s special afternoon tea offering comes with cakes, scones, sandwiches and complimentary glass of sparkling wine for two for only P750 net.

For reservations, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila or call +63 2 863 2222.