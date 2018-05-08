Time strongman issue is the definition of fakery

First word (Part 1)

EVERYWHERE I turn these days, the local papers and many Filipino pundits are talking about a new issue of Time magazine, wherein President Rodrigo Duterte is one of four leaders featured prominently on its cover.

There is something puzzling about this picture and talk of the town. At this point, there is still no issue to talk about, or quarrel about. It will not come out until Monday, May 14.

On the Time digital website, it is disclosed that one of its writers, Ian Bremmer, has come up with a piece entitled, “The ‘Strongmen Era’ Is Here. Here’s What It Means for You.” It is significantly datelined May 3, 2018.

Bremmer and Time have been assiduously promoting the piece, even before it formally comes out in print on Monday, presumably in the US and Asia.

One promotions tool that is being used is a replica of the issue’s cover, which features a composite photo showing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The piece and replica have been passed around and shared on social media.

Only Filipinos are biting

I have a sneaky suspicion that it’s only Filipinos who are falling for the gimmicky promotion. I doubt whether the Hungarians, the Turks and the Russians have noticed it.

Only President Duterte, among the cover subjects, has so far come out to acknowledge it. Ironically, DU30 appeared to be flattered by the cover and declared that he is not “a strongman.”

Will Putin deign to notice it, when US columnist and commentator Fareed Zakaria has been proclaiming to the world, in print and on TV, that he (Putin) “is the most powerful man in the world today.” Will he be content with just being called “a strongman,” one of a new breed of leaders walking the world today?

Just another Time sting

Bremmer’s piece is a strange specimen. It is evidently intended as a cover story, but it is not exactly an article or a report or even an essay. Only about 2,000 words, it sounds like a column. It contains no interview of any of the cover subjects. It makes no extensive analysis to merit the declaration that the age of the strongman has come upon the 21st century.

It is nothing different or deeper than the multiple analyses and commentaries that came out in 2016 and 2017 to proclaim how a new age of nationalism and populism was taking over global politics.

It will not rate as much interest as Samuel P. Huntington’s thesis about the clash of civilizations in the contemporary world, which he first published in 1993 in the pages of Foreign Affairs, and which he followed up with the book, The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of the World Order (Simon and Schuster, New York, 1997).

Bremmer’s piece will not even be discussed alongside the work of Francis Fukuyama’s 1992 book, The End of History and the Last Man. As a political analyst, Bremmer is low-bat.

The fact of the matter is that Time with its May 14 issue is perpetrating another sting. Filipino readers are a favorite target of the magazine because they react quickly and superficially to its oftentimes outlandish ideas.

The Philippines’ ‘Pol Pot future’

Whenever Time experiences one of its frequent death pangs or death throes (prior to going belly up), it usually rolls out a quick piece on the Philippines, which through assiduous promotion gets talked about, at least in Manila.

On December 1, 1985, just three months before the fall of Marcos and the EDSA revolution, Time published a cover story on the Philippines, ominously titled, “The New Khmer Rouge.”

The cover story was a report on the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People‘s Army (NPA) and their revolution against the Marcos regime. It gave the limelight to the then NPA commander Rodolfo Salas, alias Kumander Bilog,

It was written by Time writer Ross H. Munro, who was then reporting mainly from East and Southeast Asia. In mainly impressionistic reporting, Munro wrote about the progress of the communist insurgency and Salas’ leadership of the movement.

Then without blushing, Munro concluded that the Philippines faced ”a Pol Pot future.” This was then a line that was being avidly promoted by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Munro’s article appeared in several US publications.

To show how American journalism can go wide off the mark, I will quote the final two paragraphs of Munro’s article in Time:

“Clearly the CPP’s new generation of coldly opportunistic leaders would no longer hesitate to accept substantial aid from the Soviets if it were offered. And just as clearly the CPP currently needs a generous foreign backer. For in the last year, the communists’ successes have brought them to a critical juncture where the issue of outside aid is more and more pressing. The guerrillas of the New People’s Army are increasing rapidly in number. Moving in ever larger units, they have a soaring demand for arms, food, and equipment. The NPA also has enough potential recruits to double in size if it had the money to equip and support them as well. But the economic depression that helps produce so many potential recruits also makes NPA ‘tax collecting’ increasingly less lucrative, no matter how much extortionate violence is applied.

“If the future brings no substantial flow of money to the communists from abroad, and if Marcos were to die or be toppled and succeeded by a competent, reformist government, it is quite conceivable that the current rapid growth of the communists could stall. But if the money were to start flowing in substantial amounts and Marcos, who has lost the moral authority necessary to fight the communists, were to hang onto power, then it is highly likely that Rodolfo Salas will be heading the People’s Democratic Republic of the Philippines sometime in the 1990s and unveiling “a Pol Pot future.”

In just a few years after this publication, the Soviet Union collapsed and was dissolved. Today, the CPP-NPA is begging the government of President Duterte to please talk peace with them.

Night falls in the Philippines

For a while in the new century, Time went out of print, seemingly permanently. But then it kept getting up like an old fighter desperately trying to survive in the ring. Now, it continues to publish as a mainly digital publication.

In 2017, Time got the idea of publishing a report on President Duterte’s drug war in the Philippines. It entitled its cover story dramatically, “Night Falls in the Philippines.”

Inside the issue, it featured many grim photos of alleged killings in the country. Duterte just ignored the noise in US media; the drug war continued without missing a beat.

Now Time is trying a new tack. It is focusing its journalism on Duterte the leader, and his authoritarian style of governance. It has dubbed him a mob boss, in addition to being a strongman.

There’s one problem with Bremmer’s analysis. It is sophomoric. Nobody will take Bremmer’s talk of a strongman era.

Strongman is strictly a term from journalism. There’s no work of political science and political criticism anywhere that seriously uses the term “strongman.”

Far more popular today is the concept of “strong leadership.” Or authoritarianism.

I shall discuss the concept and practice of strong leadership in my next column. In my view, Rodrigo Duterte is a strong leader, not a strongman.

