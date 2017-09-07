TIME TO EXCEL

Rolex

Rolex, the renowned Swiss watch brand headquartered in Geneva, enjoys the unrivaled reputation for quality and expertise. From presidents to CEOs, athletes and society’s movers and shakers, Rolex is the timepiece associated with power and sophistication.

Rolex understands that to deliver the best, precision is of utmost importance. This attention to detail can be found in each of its timepieces, and among all of its sporting affiliates, including equestrianism. Rolex’s Oyster and Cellini watches, all certified as Superlative Chronometers for their precision, performance and reliability, are the preferred timepiece by sportsmen.

Founded by Hans Wilsdorf in 1905, the brand pioneered the development of the wristwatch, as well as other major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism invented in 1931. To date, Rolex has registered over 400 patents.

A truly integrated and independent manufacturing company, Rolex designs, develops and produces in-house all the essential components of its watches, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet.

