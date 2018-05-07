Time to review DoT mission and organization

At the rate Department of Tourism officials are being called out or indicted for questionable practices and misconduct, we believe the time has come for a sweeping review of the mission and leadership of this vital government department.

The reasons that impel us to counsel this are:

First, the public has been surprised to learn that the National Bureau of Investigation, the government’s premier investigative agency, has filed a graft complaint with the Ombudsman against former Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez, Jr. of the Benigno Aquino 3rd administration, along with other former DoT officials. The NBI’s complaint was about alleged transgressions in the management and administration of the “It’s more Fun in the Philippines” tourism promotions campaign.

The NBI, based on its evaluation report, said Jimenez allowed, and even extended, the contract of Dentsu Philippines Inc. (DPI) over the P1.2-billion tourism campaign even when the company was not qualified to bid for the project in the first place.

Dentsu, according to the NBI, should have been disqualified from the bidding process since it failed to submit its income tax returns and its audited financial statement. The former tourism chief gave DPI an initial five-month contract from February to June 2013 worth P400 million, including a 20 percent professional fee, the NBI said.

A second five-month contract, this time worth P600 million, was awarded to DPI in September 2013, the bureau said.

The NBI said the awarding of contracts happened despite the lack of approval from the Tourism Promotions Board of Directors and despite opposition from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

The NBI also said approval from the Department of Budget and Management was necessary to extend the contract, especially since the original contract price was beyond P200 million.

Despite this, Jimenez reportedly insisted that there was no need for a public bidding process.

Second, in just two years after taking over the tourism department, the new Tourism Secretary, Wanda Tulfo-Teo, has come under a cloud of doubt over some financial transactions using public funds within the department.

The Commission on Audit has uncovered that the DoT sometime ago placed P60 million worth of TV advertisements on the block-time show of Teo’s brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, on PTV-4.

Prompted to act amid all the talk on the issue going around, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea initiated an investigation of all government officials involved in the controversy.

The probe will also cover the leadership of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, because PTV-4 played a central role in this financial deal.

Secretary Teo is also the subject of social media posts questioning the “appointment” of her husband, Roberto U. Teo, as a member of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority’s (Tieza) board of directors.

While all these controversies should not be totally dismissed, they should also not be blown out of proportion; nothing but the facts of the matter should rule the discussion of these issues.

We think the truly important issue that should concern the nation has to do with the implications for our tourism industry as a whole and the capacity of the DoT and its secretary to lead the industry. Both the industry and the department have been underperforming from administration to administration.

This dismal record must end. Today, when the government of President Duterte is taking major strides to effect economic reforms, raise national economic productivity, and spur massive infrastructure modernization, it is imperative that the tourism sector should prove its worth and make its contribution.