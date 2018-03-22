Time to trust the Monetary Board to do the right thing again

Business is abuzz again with speculation over whether the Philippines would raise interest rates or not. Analysts are guessing whether the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) would align itself this time with the expected US Federal Reserve move to raise policy interest rates or keep its own monetary rhythm steady.

Today, Thursday, the Monetary Board headed by the BSP governor is scheduled to meet to decide on its next policy move – basically checking if its inflation assessment remains sound and its guiding interest rate continues to be appropriately responsive.

For businesses, the policy rate of the central bank is an important guide in corporate planning and financial forecasting.

Both businesses and regular consumers have expressed concern over a possible rate hike, understandably, given that an increase in interest rates imposed by commercial banks as guided by the central bank policy rate creates a ripple effect on borrowing costs through the following:

1) Credit card rates will be affected as risk-profiling of the borrower will become extensive.

2) Auto loans – although they are not directly tied to the BSP policy rate, lenders tend to also hike their auto loan rates when the central bank tightens its policy rate.

3) Mortgage rates are not directly linked to the BSP rate either, but again, mortgage lenders tend to go with the flow, although the longer-term ones have appeared to be steady.

4) Savings rates – they may also increase but not by much. In this case, commercial banks may benefit more from a central bank rate hike as they raise their lending rates more than on their deposit accounts.

5) Stocks are expected to have a negative reaction to an interest rate hike as lower-risk investment such as Treasury bonds become more attractive to investors.

In fact, trading on the stock market in recent days showed prices tumbling as market participants turned speculative, albeit toward the side of caution. On Tuesday the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) tumbled more than 2 percent to the 8,000-point level for the first time in months. Again on Wednesday, the index lost a further 1.87 percent to close below 8,000 points on worries over a possible interest rate hike. The drop to 7,909.07 extended a downward run since it hit a record high of 9,058.62 in late January this year.

Reflecting market concerns, Japan’s biggest investment bank Nomura forecast a policy rate adjustment – a 25- basis point policy rate hike based on accelerating inflation.

The inflation rate in February already breached the BSP’s 2.0-4.0 percent target for the year – at 4.5 percent based on 2006 prices, and at 3.9 percent based on a new data series using 2012 prices.

These look like alarming figures, but BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., dismissed inflation concerns, saying that the rise in consumer prices would return to the target range next year. As the Duterte administration has shown independence from US policies, Espenilla has also rejected one-for-one rate hikes in response to continued US Federal Reserve tightening. “We’ve been trying to explain to the public from the last review that yes, we recognize that inflation has accelerated, but we also said that we analyze the … drivers behind the higher inflation. And we think that they are transitory. And based on our two-year projection we expect it to come back down. So that’s where we are coming from in terms of the manageability of the situation.

“We would take a very different view if in our view inflation will accelerate further, let’s say in 2019. That’s not the case right now, in so far as the data is concerned. And so that remains a core view of the BSP,” the central bank governor stressed.

Analysts continue to have mixed views about the possibility of a rate hike. But Espenilla’s words on Wednesday seemed to have swayed more analysts on to his side, with a consensus perception now seeming to emerge that the BSP may be right if it kept its policy rate unchanged again.

The nation has long trusted the BSP and the people who run it, as headed by Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. The incumbent governor is not an outsider newly appointed to the post, but has been with former Governor Amando Tetangco, along with the country’s well trusted career central bankers, who have not only kept the economy stable all these years, but drove it up on a solid growth path. Either way the policy rates go, the leaders of our central bank continue to hold the nation’s trust that the financial markets and the economy in general will remain a top performer in this corner of the world.