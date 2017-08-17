TIMELESS & AGELESS

Nuxe Nuxellence

At whatever age, don’t deny yourself the luxury of soft, radiant skin with NUXE Nuxellence Detox. These powerful serums smoothen, regenerate and revive dull complexions, revealing your skin’s youthful glow. With its 10 patents, NUXE has perfected the synergy of its active ingredients – passionflower, anchusa and poppy – which act deep down in the skin cells to maintain their energy. This anti-aging duo is all you need to revive your skin’s elasticity and create a complexion that’s flawless and luminous. Look fresh and radiant everyday!

NUXE is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source