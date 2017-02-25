‘Timeless’ art allures the metro

ArtistSpace, in cooperation with L’ Arc en Ciel Atelier, presents the exhibition entitled Timeless. The curation offers contemporary works created in the genre of Classical realism, with the aim of bringing to the public timeless art created in the present day.

The concept was borne out of Elaine Herbosa’s musings while on tour in New York City.

“Yesterday we took the train, the bus, and the subway to revisit the Metropolitan Museum and the endless art treasures there. Feeling humbled by the greats who have inspired our atelier to no end [Sargent, Cassat, Rembrandt, Vermeer, Monet, Van Gogh, Klimt], we imbibe beauty around us through endless corridors,” Herbosa noted.

Timeless is composed of works by some of the Atelier’s top notch artists namely: Alfred Galura (Watercolor intricacies), Luna Arguelles (Romanticizing still life), PilarQuiros (The divine in nature), Connie Quirino (Classical inspirations), Miguel Buhay (Beauty in realism), Sky de Leon (Renaissance musings), Stephanie Honrado (Unexpected wonders), Alex Sibug (Breathing still life), Christina Cho (Yonder Lanscapes), and L’ Arc en Ciel’s President and Curator, Elaine Herbosa (Timeless images).

The show also has an international slant with the participation of guest artists from New York City’s The Art Students’ League. Mia Herbosa and Yana Golikova, both recipients of recent awards from the Ridgewood Art Institute Open Juried competition, will be contributing several pieces to the exhibition.

L’ Arc en Ciel Atelier is one of the leading artists groups in the country which specializes in contemporary art rendered in the school of classical realism. The group prides itself for a brand of “Art without angst, bias and discrimination;” “Art borne from pure passion transformed into skill;” and “Beauty represented in all its incarnation.”

Timeless is L’ Arc en Ciel’s latest endeavor to enliven the classical approach of creative expression. In a statement, they made it clear what they hoped this exhibit would bring to the public: “God bless us all in our endeavors to bring to your fingertips timeless art produced in our present generation!”

The exhibit runs until March 6.

ArtistSpace is at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.