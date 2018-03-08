TIMELINE: House panel finds probable cause to impeach Sereno

August 15, 2017:

Eligio Mallari and Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), file the first the impeachment complaint against of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives.

August 30, 2017:

Larry Gadon files an impeachment complaint against Sereno also at the House.

September 13, 2017:

The House opens impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Sereno.

The justice committee at the House determines the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon “sufficient in form and substance” while dismissing the one filed by Jimenez.

January 26, 2018:

Gadon files a graft complaint against Sereno for alleged non-filing of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) before the Department of Justice (DoJ).

February 19, 2018:

The impeachment hearing against Sereno at the House of Representatives resumes.

February 27, 2018:

The House invites three psychiatrists to shed light on the psychological tests that were given to Sereno who was then a candidate for the position.

A BIR official says Sereno is facing a tax evasion charge when she failed to pay at least P2 million in taxable income for her services as government counsel in the case against Philippine International Air Terminals Co. Inc., which built the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The Supreme Court en banc forces Sereno to take an indefinite leave of absence starting on March 1, 2018.

In a separate statement, Jojo Lacanilao, Sereno’s spokesperson, says the chief justice decided to take a 15-day “wellness leave.”

March 1, 2018:

Sereno starts indefinite leave of absence.

March 2, 2018:

Sereno rejects calls for her to resign in a speech at a forum on judicial reforms at the University of Baguio.

March 5, 2018:

Solicitor General Jose Calida files a quo warranto petition against Sereno before the Supreme Court.

March 6, 2018:

The Supreme Court en banc orders Sereno to comment on the quo warranto petition filed against her by the OSG.

March 8, 2018:

The justice committee of the House finds probable cause to impeach Sereno with a vote of 38-2.

March 14, 2018:

House plenary to vote on Sereno impeachment

CATHERINE MODESTO