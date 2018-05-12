Timeline of ouster

August 24, 2012

President Benigno Aquino 3rd appoints Maria Lourdes Sereno Chief Justice, becoming the first woman to hold the position and the youngest at 52 years old.

August 15, 2017

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption’s Eligio Mallari and Dante Jimenez (currently head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission) file the first impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

August 30, 2017

Lawyer and former senatorial candidate Lorenzo Gadon files the second impeachment complaint against Sereno on similar charges, which the justice committee of the House of Representatives finds sufficient in form and substance.

September 13, 2017

Impeachment proceedings at the House justice committee begin.

February 21, 2018

Mallari requests Solicitor General Jose Calida to initiate quo warranto proceedings against Sereno, claiming she was disqualified to hold office for her supposed failure to file the required number of statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs).

March 1, 2018

Sereno goes on indefinite leave from the Supreme Court.

March 5, 2018

Solicitor General Calida files the quo warranto petition against Sereno, whose integrity and appointment he questions.

March 8, 2018

The House justice committee, voting 38-2, finds probable cause to impeach Sereno.

April 8, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte declares Sereno his “enemy” and orders Congress to fast-track her impeachment. Duterte lashes out at Sereno for claiming he was behind moves to oust her.

April 4, 2018

Sereno asks some of her collegues to inhibit from the case, accusing them of bias for having testified against her in the House impeachment proceedings.

April 13, 2018

Supreme Court holds oral arguments on the Calida quo warranto petition.

May 9, 2018

Sereno returns to work at the Supreme Court.

May 11, 2018

In a vote of 8-6, the Supreme Court grants Calida’s petition, ousting Sereno.

