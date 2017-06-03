TIMELINE: Tragedy at Resorts World

Around 12 midnight, June 2, 2017: A lone gunman, described by witnesses as “Caucasian-looking,” barges into Resorts World Manila, a casino and entertainment complex across Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City. Resorts World security are said to have initially failed to engage the gunman, who carried an M4 assault rifle and a bottle of fuel. Resorts World is later put on lockdown.

Around 1 a.m.: The gunman fires at the ceiling of the casino’s second floor and sets fire on two tables in a section said to be reserved for high-rollers. Resorts World security and police pursue the gunman who is able to climb to higher hotel floors.

Around 3 a.m.: Philippine National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa arrives on the scene, and says there was only one gunman and that the incident was a robbery and not related to terrorism. De la Rosa says the gunman seized millions of pesos worth of gambling chips and that no one was hurt by gunfire.

Around 7 a.m.: Police find the gunman dead inside Room 510 of Maxims Hotel. The gunman supposedly set himself on fire on the hotel bed and took his own life with a gun. Relatives of trapped casino and hotel guests begin arriving.

Around 10 a.m.: The Bureau of Fire Protection says 36 people were found dead on the casino’s second floor, likely because of suffocation. Malacañang issues a statement condoling with the victims’ families, and denies that the incident was linked to terrorism.

Around 1 p.m.: Resorts World Manila sets up a help desk and announces hotline numbers. It says 54 were injured and brought to various hospitals.

3 p.m.: Resorts World Manila releases a statement identifying most of the victims – 13 employees and 22 guests. Resorts World Manila Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly clarifies that security men were able to fire at the gunman. Loss of blood, he says, slowed down the assailant.