Timeline weighs on telco’s selection

The government could delay naming a third telco player that will challenge the existing Globe-PLDT duopoly given concerns raised over a tight timeline.

Participants asked for an extension on Wednesday and the acting chief of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said he would raise the issue with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte wants the new telco in business by the first quarter and the current schedule calls for bid submissions on March 27 and the naming of a winning bidder by April 2.

Ronald Solis, a former commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), noted that there was “barely two and a half months” left for prospective bidders.

“[T]he president is a reasonable guy. He knows that there are certain requirements … he knows he can’t simply shortcut the process,” Solis said, adding that doing so could lead to legal challenges for the winning bidder.

DICT officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio, Jr. told reporters that he would raise the concern during a Cabinet meeting on February 3.

The reasonable extension that could be provided, he said, is “two months from [the]end of March.”

Rio also disclosed that three groups respectively led by Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp., NOW Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc., were among the current frontrunners.

Kristian Pura, business development head at NOW, said the firm would “definitely participate” but declined to provide details as to who would be its partners.

“We’re engaging with them. We will be finalizing some details but as of now I can’t talk,” he said.

The government has expressed preference for China Telecom as the foreign partner for the winning bidder but officials have also said that a South Korean firm was also interested.

Consumers have long complained over Globe Telcom and PLDT’s services and Duterte in December directed the DICT to fast-track the process to allow a rival player to be up and running by March this year.