‘Timely Balikatan’ made PH troops ‘more capable’ in fighting terrorists, says military chief

THIS year’s Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises were “timely and relevant” as they were held close to the 1st anniversary of the Marawi siege and the Filipino soldiers were provided enough lessons on how to fight terrorists, Armed Forces Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Friday.

“It can be said that this year’s culmination [of Balikatan]is very timely and relevant to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as we also near the first year’s commemoration of the Marawi siege and its eventual liberation from the hands of the Maute group,” Galvez said during the closing ceremonies of the 34th iteration of the exercises between the Philippines and the US.

Galvez said soldiers, especially those who participated in the downscaled exercises, were now “more capable” in beating out terrorists or any other enemies of the state.

“Carrying out with us are added learnings and experience, especially now that we have shifted focus to addressing large counter terrorism formation in urban environment,” the military chief said.

Balikatan 2018 shifted its focus to training Philippine and US troops in countering terrorism in urban areas, since the five-month long siege in Marawi City took place on urban terrain.

This was seen by several military commanders back then as one of the problems since most soldiers were trained for jungle fighting.

The two-week long exercises, mostly taking place in Northern Luzon provinces, also consisted of drills that aligned with humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations, counterterrorism and amphibious landing drills.

Around 5,000 Filipino soldiers and 3,000 US troopers participated.

More than 70 soldiers coming from the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Force were observers.

Galvez said the exercises “manifest” the strong ties between Manila and Washington.

“We have committed to train side by side in order to advance the security and stability of our nations and our region,” he said.

“We learned to transcend to our respective forces as we go back to our usual duties,” Galvez added.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley of the US Marine Corps claimed that this year’s Balikatan was a “tremendous success.”

“This training allows us to come together and operate as one team,” Weidley said in his closing speech.

“Balikatan has and will continue to prepare our Armed Forces to work together to confront any and all challenges that may jeopardize the mutual defense that we have worked so hard to provide for one another,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES