Times’ chairman Dante Ang named special envoy

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has named the chairman emeritus of The Manila Times, Dr. Dante A. Ang, Special Envoy of the President for International Public Relations, in recognition of the latter’s expertise in the field.

The letter of designation, effective May 1, was coursed through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Dr. Ang will advise the DFA and other relevant government agencies on public relations and the country’s image-building efforts, and assist these agencies in “generating a positive image for the Philippines related to Philippine advocacies and policies.”

He was also tasked to propose “new initiatives aimed at promoting Philippine interests as it pertains to public relations,” and perform “such other functions as may be assigned to him by the President or the Secretary of Foreign Affairs.”

Dr. Ang carries a hefty portfolio in high-profile public relations functions, having served as publicist to former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 1993 to 2003.

He later joined the Arroyo Cabinet as chairman of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, occupying the post from December 2005 to June 30, 2010.

The veteran public relations practitioner headed the successful lobby, together with the Philippine Nurses Association, to allow the Philippines to administer the National Commission for the Licensure Exam or NCLEX, an exam that foreign nurses must pass to work in the United States.

Dr. Ang handled public relations for several multinational firms, and was the country public relations consultant for Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War and for Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait War.