    The Times named ‘Newspaper of the Year’ for 3rd time

    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    For the third time in a row, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) named The Manila Times, the oldest English-language daily in the country, as its “Outstanding Newspaper of the Year.”

    THIRD IN A ROW President Rodrigo Duterte hands the Newspaper of the Year plaque to The Manila Times’ President and CEO Dante Ang 2nd during the celebration of the 19th anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in Malacañang on Wednesday. It was the third time that The Manila Times was bestowed the award. The Times’ Jefferson Antiporda was also bestowed the Reporter of the Year award (right photo). PHOTO BY RUSSELL PALMA

    The anti-crime group gave the award during its 19th anniversary rites led by President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Wednesday.

    The award was received by Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd from Duterte, with VACC founder Dante Jimenez and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd as witnesses.

    The Times’ reporter Jefferson Antiporda was also named VACC’s Outstanding Newspaper Reporter for 2017.

    Others in the VACC honor roll were GMA Network, outstanding television station; Carmela Tiangco, Miguel Enriquez and Vicky Morales of GMA Network, outstanding TV news anchors; “24 Oras” of GMA Network, outstanding news program; Susan Enriquez of GMA Network, outstanding television reporter; Arnold Clavio and Ali Sotto of dzBB, outstanding “teleradio” anchors; Zhander Cayabyab of dzMM, outstanding radio reporter; “Dobol A Sa Dobol B” of dzBB, outstanding “teleradio” program; and dzBB, outstanding radio station.

    Also recognized were “Failon Ngayon” of ABS-CBN Network for its anti-corruption campaign and National Bureau of Investigation chief Dante Gierran and Manila Police chief Oscar Albayalde, for being outstanding law enforcers.

    The office of Chief Public Attorney Persida Rueda-Acosta, a columnist of The Manila Times, was named outstanding government service institution.

    The VACC supported President Duterte during the elections.

