    Times names Nerilyn Tenorio publisher-editor

    The Manila Times Publishing Corp. today announced the promotion of Editor in Chief Nerilyn A. Tenorio to publisher-editor, effective May 1, 2018.

    The editorial board, led by Chairman Emeritus Dante A. Ang and President/CEO Dante “Klink” Ang, formalized the announcement to inform the newspaper staff, partners, stakeholders and the reading public of the top editorial movement.

    As publisher-editor, Tenorio will be part of the executive editorial policy decision-making body and represent the board in the newsroom, while leaving the day-to-day operations with the managing editor.

    She will also help launch and assume a management position in The Manila Times Digital TV operations in the near future.


    Earlier, Publisher-Editor Rene Q. Bas retired from the board after long years of dedicated service to the company.

