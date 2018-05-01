Times names Nerilyn Tenorio publisher-editor

The Manila Times Publishing Corp. today announced the promotion of Editor in Chief Nerilyn A. Tenorio to publisher-editor, effective May 1, 2018.

The editorial board, led by Chairman Emeritus Dante A. Ang and President/CEO Dante “Klink” Ang, formalized the announcement to inform the newspaper staff, partners, stakeholders and the reading public of the top editorial movement.

As publisher-editor, Tenorio will be part of the executive editorial policy decision-making body and represent the board in the newsroom, while leaving the day-to-day operations with the managing editor.

She will also help launch and assume a management position in The Manila Times Digital TV operations in the near future.

Earlier, Publisher-Editor Rene Q. Bas retired from the board after long years of dedicated service to the company.