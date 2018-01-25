‘Times’ reporter still getting death threats

“I’m just doing my job.”

This was the message of The Manila Times senior reporter Jomar Canlas to the people who are still sending him death threats.

Canlas received another death threat and reported it to the Manila Police District (MPD) on January 23.

It was the second such threat that he got since January 18.

Canlas went to the MPD to report another text message he received that again threatened his life.

“P****g ina mo Jomar! Dapat December pa lang wala sa mundo kaya lang pasko! Lahat nang lakad mo alam namin! Malapit ka na, magdasal ka na h***p ka [Son of a whore Jomar! You should have been gone from this world last December but it was Christmas! We always know where you are! Your end is near, you should pray you’re an animal]! ” the text message, read.

A certification issued by the MPD’s General Assignment Investigation Section stated, “Mr. Canlas further reported that he received such messages after he testified in the Impeachment Proceedings on the articles or stories published in The Manila Times against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, on her alleged irregularity as member of the Supreme Court.”

Canlas had the incident blottered.

In 2017, he appeared at the House justice committee hearing on the Sereno impeachment complaint on November 27, where he was asked to shed light on his articles on Sereno’s alleged poor psychiatric and psychological test results upon her application for the Chief Justice post in 2012, her alleged misrepresentation in the Senior Citizens’ party-list case, her alleged illegal creation of the Regional Court Administration Office, her alleged non-inclusion of her multimillion-peso earnings in an arbitration case with the Philippine International Air Terminals Co. Inc. (Piatco), and her alleged manipulation of the proceedings at the Judicial and Bar Council to block the nomination of former Solicitor General and now Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza.

Canlas received the first threat on December 1, 2017, four days after he testified.

It read, “P****g ina mo jomar canlas, 3 kami ang papatay syo, marami ka na kasalanan sa amin, magbilin ka na sa asawa mo at anak mo, bago ka mamatay. Hdi to panananakot, ds time talagang patay ka jomar [Son of a whore jomar canlas, three of us will kill you, you have crossed us many times, talk to your wife and kid, before you die. We are not scaring you, this time you are really dead].”

After Canlas received the first threat, the Justice Reporters Organization (Juror), of which Canlas is a founding member, issued a statement, saying, “We, the Justice Reporters Organization [Juror], composed of journalists covering the Justice and Court beat, condemn in the strongest terms, the death threat received by one of our colleagues, The Manila Times’ Jomar Canlas.”

The Justice and Court Reporters Association (Jucra) also issued a statement, saying, “We, members of the Justice and Court Reporters Association [Jucra], strongly condemn the death threat received by our colleague and friend, The Manila Times’ senior reporter Jomar Canlas.

“As vanguards of truth in the Justice and Judiciary beat, we stand behind Jomar against this act of cowardice and attack on our constitutionally enshrined freedom of the press.

“We must never allow intimidation and harassment of journalists as we stand pat on our duty as a watchdog of democracy.

“We call on authorities to investigate the matter and run after the person/persons responsible for this dastardly and criminal act.”

In a statement, Sereno condemned the first death threat received by Canlas, saying “[t]he Chief Justice joins the call for concerned authorities to investigate the act of intimidation against Mr. Jomar Canlas and ensure that he

and other journalists are protected and are able to work without fear of reprisal.”