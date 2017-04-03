The Times scribe wins Centro News 2017 Billiard tilt

THE MANILA Times news correspondent Patrick Roxas bested fellow media practitioners to emerged as overall champion of the 1st Centro News Media Invitational Billiards Tournament at the Rolling Stones in Tomas Morato Avenue, Quezon City over the weekend.

Roxas, covering the Zambales beat, defeated Archie Jimenez of Ronda Balita in the final match 5-2 carrying a twice to beat advantage in a Race to 5 showdown.

Roxas won P10,000 cash and a trophy while Jimenez got P5,000 plus trophy.

The tournament was participated in by media practitioners from the National Capital Region and Central Luzon.

FREDERICK SILVERIO