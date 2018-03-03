TIN DRUM RULES GOLDEN MILE STAKES RACE

A US-bred chestnut colt foaled last April 4, 2014 by Danzig Point out of Super Saver, Tin Drum, owned by noted sportsman-businessman Joseph Joeyboy” Dyhengco and trained by Anthony Francisco, has announced his arrival in blistering fashion.

Having burned the racetracks with his 8th straight victory, Tin Drum created the loudest noise, so far, by ruling the prestigious Henry Cojuangco Golden Mile Stakes Race last February 18, against Atomicseventynine (2nd) and Hitting Spree (3rd) with a clocking of 24.8’-24.2’-25.4’-25.8’ for 1.40.2 in the 1600m distance race at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

Tin Drum is now pounding the training course for the forthcoming Imported Stakes Race.