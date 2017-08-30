Ting Ting Cojuangco reveals her ‘Most Elegant List’ for 2017

It was in 2015 when socialite-philanthropist Margarita “Ting Ting” Cojuangco envisioned an event to acknowledge elegance over beauty, substance over form and gentility over self-importance. With the help of her friends, Consul General to Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Philux’ Zelda Kienle, “Ting Ting’s List: The Elegant Filipinas” was born.

For this year, 10 distinguished Filipinas from different fields who made it to the list will be presented on September 13 at a glamorous gala at Diamond Hotel Manila’s grand ballroom.

“The past two editions of Ting Ting’s List have been widely accepted and have shown that elegant Filipinas abound,” Cojuangco told The Manila Times.

She explained that the undertaking is not just a social and fashion event but first and foremost a fundraiser for worthy charities.

“The first edition had the typhoon victims of Tacloban as beneficiaries. Last year’s proceeds went to help the widows and families of the fallen SAF 44,” she related, adding that for 2017, The Center of Possibilities Foundation, Inc. for individuals with special needs is the event’s chosen charity. As such, another highlight of the third Elegant List edition is the sale of art pieces rendered by autistic children.

Noted designer Albert Andrada has been tasked to dress up this year’s Elegant Filipinas in a 20-piece collection. Moreover, a silver leaf trophy mounted on plexy glass by top jewelry designer Arnel Papa will be given to the awardees.

Making it to the roster of Ting Ting’s Most Elegant List of the year are Mitzi Borromeo, Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Lulu Tan-Gan, Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez, Janina Dizon Hoschka, Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, Joanna Preysler-Francisco, Audrey Zubiri, Ana de Ocampo and Anna Palabyab Rufino.

Below are some of the hono­rees’ profiles.

Mitzi Borromeo. Anchor-host of CNN Philippines. She was named Best TV Newscaster in the Golden Dove Awards in May. Her home network won six out of 15 awards handed out, including Best TV Newscast (“Newsroom”), Best Culture and Arts Program (“Story of the Filipino”), Best Documentary (“CNN Philippines Presents: War on Drugs”), Best TV Magazine Program (“Profiles”), Best Sports Program (“Sports Desk”) and Best Special TV Program (“Vice Presidential Debate”).

“I’m proud to be able to contribute to a network that strives to help build a better nation through public service in broadcasting and other multi-media platforms,” she said.

Heart Evangelista-Escudero. Actress-TV host-singer-painter. Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero in real life, Heart was born on February 14, 1984 and was also a VJ (video jock) in the early years of her career. Her artistry as a painter spawned art shows and of late, published her book, Me, Love Marie, narrating her life lessons and beauty secrets.

She was in the GMA Network fantaserye “Mulawin versus Ravena” and currently stars in the new series, “My Korean Jagiya.”

Her own foundation Heart Can aims to help children with respiratory diseases. She is likewise an advocate of Thalassemia and spokesperson for Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Lulu Tan-Gan. Designer. Merging the old-world sophistication of Philippine craft with contemporary design since the early ‘80s, Tan-Gan has mastered the construction of current yet indigenous lifestyle dressing and a distinctive feminine sensibility. A favorite of expatriates, tourists and the jet-set crowd, her signature knitwear creations continue to draw praise and accolades for its fluid, practical and nationalistic design and inspiration.

Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez. Supermodel-TV personality-host-celebrity endorser-business owner. In a recent interview, de-Leon-Gonzalez said that if she could turn back time, she would take up Fine Arts in college. Happy with how her life turned out nonetheless, she has settled for opening her own jewelry store in Alabang Town Center, where she is able to showcase her artistry.

Now 50 years old, the supermodel says, “Everyone wants to look and be younger. Women who keep busy in midlife are more secure about themselves, as they become wiser. Now I accept what I can’t do, kinder to myself and that gives me restful nights.”

Janina Dizon Hoschka. Je­weler-entrepreneur-author. Coming from a family of jewelers starting from her maternal grandmother and armed with a degree from the Gemological Ins­titute of America, she opened her own label in 2007. Dizon-Hoschka is known to be a supporter of local products, with collections of trench coats and pretty purses. She co-wrote a book with stylist Michael Salientes called “50 Must-Buys in Manila.” She said that Manila is a well-kept shopping secret, with great designers in all aspects of every field – from custom-made chocolate to luggage.

“Manila is a treasure trove of bespoke items that would cost and arm and a leg to have done elsewhere. You just need to know where to find them,” she imparted.