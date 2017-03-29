Ting wary of ‘much-improved’ Folayang

Malaysian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ev “E.T.” Ting is wary when he faces defending ONE Lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang on April 21 in the main event of ONE: Kings of Destiny at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The rising MMA fighter acknowledged Folayang’s adaptability in every game, making the Benguet native a hard nut to crack inside the octagon.

“I think Eduard Folayang is very adaptable. He showed that with his fight with Shinya Aoki. His wrestling has gone up to many levels,” said the 27-year old Ting during the ONE Face-Off on Tuesday at the Top of the Citi Restaurant in Makati City.

Holding a record of 13 wins and three losses, Ting admitted that Folayang will be the best Filipino fighter he will face since beating Eric Kelly and Honorio Banario by way of guillotine chokes in his previous outings.

“Absolutely, he is the best I will face. Eduard is a very respected champion. He has improved every single fight and he has something more to fight for now, especially here in his hometown,” added Ting.

Ting got the nod to be Folayang’s contender after his decisive split decision victory over Kamal Shalorus early in February.

Folayang does not want to rest on his laurels knowing that every fight is important.

“I always consider every fight a tough one because every fighter goes into the cage with the intent to give more than a hundred per cent of themselves. Every fighter prepares very well at this level and they all have their own uniqueness and strategy,” said Folayang, who shocked the world by capturing the lightweight belt with a decisive victory over Aoki last November.

“Keeping the title is what I plan to do. This title means a lot to me, and I can’t just let it go easily,” he added.

Folayang has a professional record of 17 wins and five losses.