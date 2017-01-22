TIP tourney now on its fourth year

Let’s get to know another successful college basketball pre-season tournament, called the Engr. Demetrio Quirino (EDQ) Cup, which is hosted and organized by the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) in Manila. Since my friend and colleague Sebastian “Potit” De Vera took over the TIP Manila sports program, the EDQ Cup saw the light of day. Potit and I go way back when we were young coaching apprentices under various seasoned coaches. The 4th EDQ Cup kicked off last week at the TIP Manila gym in P. Casal Street in Quiapo, with eight teams namely defending champion San Beda, Lyceum, Adamson, Letran, National University (NU), St. Claire College, Philippine Christian University (PCU) and host TIP.

Engr. Quirino is the founder of TIP, which is a school known for its engineering courses. Quirino’s grandson and TIP Senior Vice President Angelo Lahoz broached the idea of hosting an inter-collegiate hoops tourney to De Vera in 2014, which the latter cheerfully worked on instantly. Lahoz’ wanted a tournament that involved some of the country’s biggest college basketball programs. This way, the TIP Manila students are not just treated to an exciting sporting experience but also bolsters the school’s own basketball program. True enough, the TIP Engineers varsity basketball squad turned over a new leaf shortly after the EDQ Cup’s maiden season, and started to make waves, even qualifying for the prestigious National Collegiate Championship in 2015. College of St. Benilde was the inaugural champion, besting host TIP in the finals. The following year, in 2015, the Engineers got back at St. Benilde in the finals to capture the EDQ Cup crown.

In 2016, a Jamike Jarin-coached San Beda Red Lions trounced the NU Bulldogs for the title. Interestingly, the Bulldogs scored a huge upset win over the Lions just last Saturday, this time with Jarin as their chief bench tactician, to open up the 2017 EDQ Cup season. Jarin resigned as San Beda coach last month, paving the way for the return of Boyet Fernandez to the Red Lions’ camp as head coach. The other former EDQ Cup participants are Far Eastern University, Centro Escolar University, De La Salle University, University of the Philippines, Mapua and the University of the East.

So far this season, the Lyceum Pirates of coach Topex Robinson lead the pack with a 2-0 card, after wins over NU and Adamson.

By the way, in last year’s jousts, reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champs La Salle Green Archers used the EDQ Cup to get familiarized with the “mayhem” defensive system of new coach Aldin Ayo. They absorbed so many losses and missed the semis berth. But a few months after, the Archers went on to rule the UAAP and secure their tenth championship.

As for the TIP squad, Coach Potit has assembled a formidable roster that could give any UAAP or NCAA team a run for their money. In the National Championship’s quarterfinals last year, the Engineers clawed back from a huge deficit to almost pull the rug from under the Lions. San Beda survived the late TIP rally and went on to become co-champions with Far Eastern U. Under De Vera, the Engineers were able to compete at the elite level in college basketball in the country. They were able to recruit some very promising cagers from all over the country. Last year’s surprise Red Lion center Benedict Adamos was a transferee from the Engineers’ camp. Adamos was a revelation after San Beda’s Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua went down with a knee injury in the mid-NCAA season. He dropped fourteen markers on Letran in the second round. Also, he tallied eight blocks during one game last year. Adamos recently joined six other Red Lions in the Cignal line-up in the on-going PBA D-League.

The EDQ Cup has seen numerous spectacular games as teams from the UAAP, NCAA and other major leagues slug it out at the usually jam-packed TIP gym. De Vera is optimistic about the EDQ Cup’s continued progress, becoming one of the most awaited collegiate basketball during the pre-season.

