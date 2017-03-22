Tips on aging gracefully

Healthy lifestyle, skincare products, food supplements help slow down deterioration

For most people, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on their faces can instantly put them in panic mode.

As such, it is no longer surprising that anti-aging products nowadays are a hit for those who wish to preserve their youthful skin.

In fact, according to the 2015 Transparency Market Research report titled “Anti-aging Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 to 2019,” anti-aging products earned $122.3 billion in 2013 and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 7.8-percent until 2019. By then, this market is projected to earn as much as $191.7 billion globally.

But do these products – creams, serums and supplements, among others – really reverse aging?

For aesthetics and rejuvenation expert Dr. Cecilia Catapang, the approach should be holistic.

“We have to understand that there are several causes of aging. The most common of which is the cellular clock of aging theory where it is believed that at a certain point in our lives, collagen, the main structural property of the skin, diminishes in our body. Fibroblasts, which produces collagen, have a limited time in doing so and will eventually stop producing collagen,” Catapang told The Manila Times.

Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, is the skin’s structural support as foundations are to buildings. It keeps the skin youthful, perky, firm and smooth.

The expert further noted that by the age of 20, humans lose 1.84-percent of collagen in their body and 20- to 25-percent by the age of 90.

Another theory, according to Catapang is that free radicals cause aging.

“Free radicals are byproducts of cell oxidation responsible for damaging DNA over time and therefore cause cell death. Others would recommend consuming antioxidants found in food to counteract this process,” the expert detailed.

Finally, the age-related changes in the body are believed to cause aging.

“These changes depend on a variety of factors including genetics, culture, harmful food and toxins, over exposure to the sun, pollution and smoke,” Catapang revealed.

The medical practitioner further noted that with these factors, the human’s skin starts aging from 20 years old and by 40, will lose its original functions at the cell level, resulting to visible signs of aging such as dull skin, wrinkles and sagging muscles, among others.

While aging will naturally occur in a person’s body, Catapang said it can be slowed down.

The rejuvenation expert enumerates taking fish oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties that fight free radicals; avoiding white sugar which weakens the collagen thus speeding up aging process; consuming plenty of Omega-3 fatty acids from mackerel, halibut, salmon and sardines, among other fishes; applying sunscreen; eating super foods like walnuts, spinach, avocado and berries; getting plenty of sleep – from seven to eight hours a day; and drinking 10 to 12 glasses of water daily as some of the steps to slow down skin aging.

“In essence, scientific researches and medical breakthrough journals reveal nutrition and well-balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, skincare products and food supplements can help slow down aging,” Catapang enumerated.

One such food supplement that Catapang speaks highly of is Novuskin Lift, the latest anti-aging supplement in the market.

Manufactured by Philippine company Nutramedica, the same people behind Novuhair, Novuskin boasts of 18 finest rejuvenating ingredients including marine fish collagen, which is similar to human collagen structure, plant-derived antioxidants such as soy protein isolate, green tea extract, yeast extract, ascorbic acid, grape seed extract, horsetail extract, L-gluthathione, pine bark extract, tomato extract, Korean ginseng extract, and D-alpha tocopherol acetate (vitamin E). It also has co-factor nutrients such as zinc gluconate (as zinc), copper gluconate (as copper), manganese sulfate monohydrate (as manganese), oryza ceramide, selenium amino acid chelate (as selenium), and coenzyme Q10.

“Our skin needs the combined effect of antioxidants, collagen, and vitamins and minerals to restore it to its youthful suppleness from within,” Catapang noted.

The expert finally shared that taking the food supplement before bedtime – as during sleep is the time that the body repairs itself – can be most beneficial.