Tips to prevent a ‘louse-y’ summer

For children, summer lots of playtime under the sun with their friends, and at the end of the day, coming home happy from fun adventures. But summer is also the time when children are most likely to come home with unwanted guests – head lice.

Besides ruining their play day, head lice or kuto can cause trouble for the whole household. According to a recent study by the Department of Education, head lice infestation remains the second highest medical problem among public school children in the Philippines. From severe itchiness to scalp infections, head lice can cause all sorts of problems for you and your children.

Of course, prevention is always better than cure, which is why Licealiz treatment shampoo shared the following tips with The Manila Times to keep children from having a louse-y summer.

Sharing is not always caring. How many times have you heard people say that the sun causes head lice infestation? While it is true that head lice reproduce and mature faster in hot weather, it has long been proven that lice infestation or pediculosis is not caused by heat from the sun. Children are simply more active in the summer, and as they spend more time playing and roughhousing with other children, the risk of them getting head lice increases.

The only way someone can get head lice is through physical contact with lice infested objects or people, which is why sharing is never a good idea when it comes to head lice. Your children can get kuto just by borrowing and using objects from friends who are lice infested.

The best way to prevent this from happening is to prepare a grooming kit for your children so they won’t have to borrow anything from their friends. Make sure that the kit contains essential items for your kids such as combs, face towels and extra clothes. Don’t forget to remind your kids not to lend or borrow hats and other hair ornaments to make sure that they remain kuto-free.

Keep it clean. Head lice can live for as long as three days without feeding on human blood. They can spend this time roaming around the house, on furniture, appliances and clothing. To make sure that the rest of the family do not get infested, remember to be mindful when cleaning.

It is recommended to use a vacuum cleaner to remove any lice or nits attached to upholstery or mattresses. Clothes should be given special attention since lice and nits can easily attach themselves to textile fibers. Wash clothes, hats and towels in hot water and dry them afterwards in a high temperature. Lice-covered combs, brushes and other hair ornaments should also be soaked in hot water, and bedding should be regularly replaced. Be sure to check if any of your clothes, combs and bedding still have lice afterwards; you never know if one is clinging unless you look.

Check for head lice regularly. Head lice are sneaky insects that are easy to get but hard to detect. Lice and nits have been known to blend with hair, reflecting the color of their surroundings. A thorough hair check can reveal the dozens of head lice on a person’s head, so always be ready with a suyod at hand. Check your children’s hair regularly to prevent a full-blown lice infestation in your home.